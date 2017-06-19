State public defenders hit the road t...

State public defenders hit the road to save money

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Day

Attorney Sean F. Kelly represents clients who can't afford to pay for an attorney and supervises the other public defenders at the state courthouse on Broad Street in New London. Once a month or so, under a cost-saving measure implemented a year ago by the Division of Public Defender Services, Kelly drives to the Norwich courthouse, where he handles 20 additional cases of indigent clients.  Attorney Shawn G. Tiernan, who also works in the public defender's office at the Broad Street courthouse known as Geographical Area 10, occasionally drives to Middletown to represent public defender clients. Another co-worker, attorney Jassette A. Henry, travels to New Haven to serve as the public defender for a client.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Thu TerriB1 38
News Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia Jun 21 BPT 2
June Chu Jun 20 the silent majority 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Woman's plea for 'help' called scam (Mar '08) Jun 18 Thanks for the wa... 78
John Sepesi Jun 15 Richie Bonito 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden Jun 13 VictorOrians 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,052 • Total comments across all topics: 281,993,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC