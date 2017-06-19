State public defenders hit the road to save money
Attorney Sean F. Kelly represents clients who can't afford to pay for an attorney and supervises the other public defenders at the state courthouse on Broad Street in New London. Once a month or so, under a cost-saving measure implemented a year ago by the Division of Public Defender Services, Kelly drives to the Norwich courthouse, where he handles 20 additional cases of indigent clients. Attorney Shawn G. Tiernan, who also works in the public defender's office at the Broad Street courthouse known as Geographical Area 10, occasionally drives to Middletown to represent public defender clients. Another co-worker, attorney Jassette A. Henry, travels to New Haven to serve as the public defender for a client.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Thu
|TerriB1
|38
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|Jun 21
|BPT
|2
|June Chu
|Jun 20
|the silent majority
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Woman's plea for 'help' called scam (Mar '08)
|Jun 18
|Thanks for the wa...
|78
|John Sepesi
|Jun 15
|Richie Bonito
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden
|Jun 13
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC