St. Bernadette School in New Haven holds Touch A Truck Fundraiser
Elementary students from the school were able to interact with different vehicles from the Coast Guard, New Haven Police and Fire Department and of course, the Mobile Weather Lab. The event was able to happen before the rain came in to the state Sunday afternoon.
