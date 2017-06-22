St. Andrew The Apostle Society to host annual Italian Fest in New Haven
In celebrating Amalfi heritage and traditions, the Society will host their Annual Italian Festival in honor of St. Andrew the Apostle beginning on the evening of Thursday, June 22nd through Sunday, June 25th. The St. Andrew the Apostle Society was formed on November 1, 1900 by the Italian immigrants from the Town of Amalfi who settled in New Haven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|1 hr
|TerriB1
|39
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|June Chu
|Jun 20
|the silent majority
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Woman's plea for 'help' called scam (Mar '08)
|Jun 18
|Thanks for the wa...
|78
|John Sepesi
|Jun 15
|Richie Bonito
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden
|Jun 13
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC