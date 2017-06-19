Slain New Haven teen to be honored at graduation
Hillhouse High School is paying special tribute to Jacob Craggett, a member of the class of 2017, who was shot and killed three years ago. Lisa Craggett admitted Thursday evening will be tough at the graduation ceremony, but said she would never miss it.
