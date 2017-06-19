Sacked for offensive Yelp reviews

Sacked for offensive Yelp reviews

Yale dean June Chu has been placed on leave over scathing restaurant reviews she left online with inappropriate language about race and class. Courtesy: FOX News A YALE University dean criticised for posting Yelp reviews that called people "white trash" is leaving her position, according to a report Tuesday.

