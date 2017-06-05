Register Owner Promises 10 New Hires
A print-daily newsrooms continue to shrink across the nation, the New Haven Register's new corporate boss said he plans to add reporters and increase local coverage. Hearst won't reveal how much it paid for the publications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|5 hr
|Sherrica
|3
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Wed
|Wondering
|32
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Jun 2
|Dummy
|4
|Man found guilty of raping teen family member
|Jun 1
|Prince Abu Duh Da...
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|May 24
|USS LIBERTY
|18
|ICE officials arrest New Haven man evading depo...
|May 20
|Cool
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC