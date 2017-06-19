Police pursue carjacking suspect in N...

Police pursue carjacking suspect in New Haven

16 hrs ago

At approximately 1:00 a.m. on Monday, a suspected carjacker engaged New Haven Police officers in a pursuit through multiple cities after their car was spotted at Getty Station on Kimberly Avenue at around 3:00 a.m. The suspect vehicle drove through parts of New Haven getting onto the highway. State Police Troopers assisted New Haven police in the pursuit during the short period that the vehicle was traveling on I-95.

