Police pursue carjacking suspect in New Haven
At approximately 1:00 a.m. on Monday, a suspected carjacker engaged New Haven Police officers in a pursuit through multiple cities after their car was spotted at Getty Station on Kimberly Avenue at around 3:00 a.m. The suspect vehicle drove through parts of New Haven getting onto the highway. State Police Troopers assisted New Haven police in the pursuit during the short period that the vehicle was traveling on I-95.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Woman's plea for 'help' called scam (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Thanks for the wa...
|78
|John Sepesi
|Jun 15
|Richie Bonito
|1
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jun 14
|TerriB1
|34
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden
|Jun 13
|VictorOrians
|1
|Hi everyone!
|Jun 12
|Richie Bonito
|1
|Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac...
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC