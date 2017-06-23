Police: Drunk New Haven man kills Nor...

Police: Drunk New Haven man kills North Haven woman in motorcycle crash

A New Haven man was drunk when he crashed into a motorcycle and killed a North Haven woman on Wednesday night, police say. According to police, at around 11:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a motorcycle crash at Chapel Street and East Street.

