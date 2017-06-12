Plant Shoots Next On Tap For Armory

Plant Shoots Next On Tap For Armory

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New Haven Independent

Tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and eggplant will soon spring from planters outside the Goffe Street Armory, a sign of new life at a largely abandoned neighborhood anchor. City officials and neighbors gathered on Wednesday afternoon to officially christen the grassy side lawn on County Street as the new Armory Community Garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr bill 20,937
John Sepesi Thu Richie Bonito 1
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Wed TerriB1 34
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden Jun 13 VictorOrians 1
Hi everyone! Jun 12 Richie Bonito 1
News Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac... Jun 11 BPT 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT Jun 8 Anonymous 2
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,461 • Total comments across all topics: 281,795,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC