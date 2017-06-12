Plant Shoots Next On Tap For Armory
Tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and eggplant will soon spring from planters outside the Goffe Street Armory, a sign of new life at a largely abandoned neighborhood anchor. City officials and neighbors gathered on Wednesday afternoon to officially christen the grassy side lawn on County Street as the new Armory Community Garden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|bill
|20,937
|John Sepesi
|Thu
|Richie Bonito
|1
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Wed
|TerriB1
|34
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden
|Jun 13
|VictorOrians
|1
|Hi everyone!
|Jun 12
|Richie Bonito
|1
|Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac...
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|Jun 8
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC