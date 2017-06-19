Planned Parenthood to offer free HIV ...

Planned Parenthood to offer free HIV testing

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

June 27 is National HIV Testing Day and Planned Parenthood of Southern New England will offer free rapid HIV testing services at select health centers in Connecticut, including those in Bridgeport, Danbury, Stamford, New Haven and Torrington. Rapid HIV tests are quick and simple and can provide results in as fast as 20 minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia 10 hr BPT 2
June Chu Tue the silent majority 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Woman's plea for 'help' called scam (Mar '08) Jun 18 Thanks for the wa... 78
John Sepesi Jun 15 Richie Bonito 1
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Jun 14 TerriB1 34
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden Jun 13 VictorOrians 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC