Planned Parenthood to offer free HIV testing
June 27 is National HIV Testing Day and Planned Parenthood of Southern New England will offer free rapid HIV testing services at select health centers in Connecticut, including those in Bridgeport, Danbury, Stamford, New Haven and Torrington. Rapid HIV tests are quick and simple and can provide results in as fast as 20 minutes.
