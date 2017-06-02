Pet of the Week: Lucky

Lucky is an adorable laid back boy who loves to be pet! He is currently dieting and after losing a few pounds he may even like being picked up again! For more information on Lucky, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

