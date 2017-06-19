Over GOP Murmurs, Cycletrack Approved

After nearly three years spent convincing Westville, Edgewood and Dwight neighbors of the benefits of a two-way cycle track stretching from Forest Road to Park Street, city planners found one group left to convince: Republicans. The city engineer and the deputy transportation director made that discovery Wednesday night when they brought long-awaited site, coastal, and inland wetland plans for what has been dubbed the "Downtown-West Community Connectivity Corridor" before the City Plan Commission for approval The plan calls for creating a two-mile long, two-way cycle track from Forest Road to Park Street.

