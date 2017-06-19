Over GOP Murmurs, Cycletrack Approved
After nearly three years spent convincing Westville, Edgewood and Dwight neighbors of the benefits of a two-way cycle track stretching from Forest Road to Park Street, city planners found one group left to convince: Republicans. The city engineer and the deputy transportation director made that discovery Wednesday night when they brought long-awaited site, coastal, and inland wetland plans for what has been dubbed the "Downtown-West Community Connectivity Corridor" before the City Plan Commission for approval The plan calls for creating a two-mile long, two-way cycle track from Forest Road to Park Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|9 hr
|TerriB1
|39
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|June Chu
|Jun 20
|the silent majority
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Woman's plea for 'help' called scam (Mar '08)
|Jun 18
|Thanks for the wa...
|78
|John Sepesi
|Jun 15
|Richie Bonito
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden
|Jun 13
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC