One Person Killed After Car Slams Into Tree On Parkway

One person was killed after a car slammed into a tree on the Wilbur Cross Parkway on Monday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. The crash occurred at about 7 a.m. on northbound Route 15 near Exit 59 in the Woodbridge/New Haven area, said State Trooper Kelly Grant.

