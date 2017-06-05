Officials question license of school ...

Officials question license of school in sexual abuse case

A Jewish boarding school's licensing is now under scrutiny by Connecticut officials after the school was ordered to pay more than $20 million in a lawsuit accusing its founding rabbi of sexually abusing a student. Officials say the school - Yeshiva of New Haven - apparently has been operating without the proper state credentials for several years.

