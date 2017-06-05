New Park Opens In "New Hamden"

New Park Opens In "New Hamden"

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Haven Independent

When Connie Vereen first arrived on Cherry Ann Street 21 years ago, the neighborhood was dominated by Southern Connecticut State University students. As the university slowly shifted its campus, more and more young families filled the street's apartment buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac... Sun BPT 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat ThomasA 20,926
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT Jun 8 Anonymous 3
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Jun 7 Wondering 32
News Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce... Jun 2 Dummy 4
News Man found guilty of raping teen family member Jun 1 Prince Abu Duh Da... 5
News Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08) May 24 USS LIBERTY 18
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for New Haven County was issued at June 12 at 2:42PM EDT

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,620 • Total comments across all topics: 281,704,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC