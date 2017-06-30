New ordinances for New Haven food trucks go into effect on July 1
Carlos Rodriguez has owned the Tacos La Patrona food truck on Long Wharf for more than six years. He knows the ordinances will impact business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Resist and Persist
|20,947
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|6 hr
|h-t girl
|39
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Thu
|Gavone
|5
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Jun 27
|Thomas
|53
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|Jun 27
|WorkAvoider
|4
|Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop
|Jun 24
|Broken hearts
|5
|June Chu
|Jun 20
|the silent majority
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC