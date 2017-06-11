New Haven school construction offers inspiration, caution to Boston
Students worked on a lab project in a sixth grade science class at Engineering & Science University Magnet Middle and High School in West Haven, Conn. NEW HAVEN - Two decades ago, this city ravaged by drugs, murders, and middle-class flight confronted another glaring sign of urban decay: dozens of deteriorating school buildings with leaky roofs, malfunctioning boilers, Sputnik-era science labs, and classes relegated to hallways and closets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|Jun 8
|Anonymous
|3
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|32
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Jun 2
|Dummy
|4
|Man found guilty of raping teen family member
|Jun 1
|Prince Abu Duh Da...
|5
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|May 24
|USS LIBERTY
|18
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC