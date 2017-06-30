New Haven restaurant shut down after Salmonella outbreak
A New Haven restaurant has voluntarily shut down while health officials investigate an outbreak of Salmonella poisoning. A number of people who ate at Cilantro Fresh Mexican Grill at 1158 Whalley Avenue in New Haven say they got sick after eating at the restaurant.
