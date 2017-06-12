New Haven police search for suspect i...

New Haven police search for suspect in bank robbery

Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed a bank inside a New Haven grocery store on Saturday afternoon. Police say at around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the People's Bank branch within the Stop & Shop supermarket at 112 Amity Road to reports of a robbery.

