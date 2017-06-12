New Haven Police Looking for Next Cla...

New Haven Police Looking for Next Class of Recruits

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: NBC Connecticut

"They explained to me you can do different units, different divisions, and also most important is you can make a difference in someone's life," she said. For that reason, New Haven residents automatically earn 10 extra points on their evaluation score.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr ThomasA 20,936
John Sepesi 9 hr Richie Bonito 1
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Wed TerriB1 34
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden Tue VictorOrians 1
Hi everyone! Jun 12 Richie Bonito 1
News Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac... Jun 11 BPT 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT Jun 8 Anonymous 2
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,461 • Total comments across all topics: 281,780,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC