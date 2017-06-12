New Haven Police Looking for Next Class of Recruits
"They explained to me you can do different units, different divisions, and also most important is you can make a difference in someone's life," she said. For that reason, New Haven residents automatically earn 10 extra points on their evaluation score.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|John Sepesi
|9 hr
|Richie Bonito
|1
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Wed
|TerriB1
|34
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden
|Tue
|VictorOrians
|1
|Hi everyone!
|Jun 12
|Richie Bonito
|1
|Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac...
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|Jun 8
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC