New Haven man shot during robbery
A New Haven man is recovering from a gunshot wound to his leg after he was assaulted by two men early Saturday morning. Shortly after 4:25 a.m., New Haven Police were dispatched to the area of Hurlburt and Rosette Streets in New Haven in response to a reported shooting .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hi everyone!
|11 hr
|Richie Bonito
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|Jun 8
|Anonymous
|3
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|32
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Jun 2
|Dummy
|4
|Man found guilty of raping teen family member
|Jun 1
|Prince Abu Duh Da...
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC