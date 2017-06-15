New Haven man sentenced for having gu...

New Haven man sentenced for having guns, heroin

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

A New Haven man known to some as "Sam Dog" was sentenced today to 7 years in prison, for having guns and selling heroin. A U.S. District Judge in Bridgeport sentenced 34 year-old Samuel Albarran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr bill 20,937
John Sepesi Thu Richie Bonito 1
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Wed TerriB1 34
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden Jun 13 VictorOrians 1
Hi everyone! Jun 12 Richie Bonito 1
News Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac... Jun 11 BPT 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT Jun 8 Anonymous 2
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC