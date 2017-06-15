New Haven man sentenced for having guns, heroin
A New Haven man known to some as "Sam Dog" was sentenced today to 7 years in prison, for having guns and selling heroin. A U.S. District Judge in Bridgeport sentenced 34 year-old Samuel Albarran.
