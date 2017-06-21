New Haven man admits to role in fencing operation
Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Patricia M. Ferrick, Special Agent in Charge of the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, announced that Andrew Sacco of New Haven and formerly of Durham, pleaded guilty on Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to charges stemming from his participation in a large-scale fencing operation. According to court documents and statements made in court, between January, 2012 and December, 2014, Sacco participated in a conspiracy to purchase stolen property from "boosters," who typically were shoplifters with opioid addictions, and then resold the property at online websites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|4 hr
|Daniel
|37
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|21 hr
|BPT
|2
|June Chu
|Tue
|the silent majority
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Woman's plea for 'help' called scam (Mar '08)
|Jun 18
|Thanks for the wa...
|78
|John Sepesi
|Jun 15
|Richie Bonito
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden
|Jun 13
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC