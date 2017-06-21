New Haven man admits to role in fenci...

New Haven man admits to role in fencing operation

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Patricia M. Ferrick, Special Agent in Charge of the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, announced that Andrew Sacco of New Haven and formerly of Durham, pleaded guilty on Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to charges stemming from his participation in a large-scale fencing operation. According to court documents and statements made in court, between January, 2012 and December, 2014, Sacco participated in a conspiracy to purchase stolen property from "boosters," who typically were shoplifters with opioid addictions, and then resold the property at online websites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 4 hr Daniel 37
News Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia 21 hr BPT 2
June Chu Tue the silent majority 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Woman's plea for 'help' called scam (Mar '08) Jun 18 Thanks for the wa... 78
John Sepesi Jun 15 Richie Bonito 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden Jun 13 VictorOrians 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,145 • Total comments across all topics: 281,941,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC