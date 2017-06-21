New Haven man admits to role in fencing operation

Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Patricia M. Ferrick, Special Agent in Charge of the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, announced that Andrew Sacco of New Haven and formerly of Durham, pleaded guilty on Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to charges stemming from his participation in a large-scale fencing operation. According to court documents and statements made in court, between January, 2012 and December, 2014, Sacco participated in a conspiracy to purchase stolen property from "boosters," who typically were shoplifters with opioid addictions, and then resold the property at online websites.

