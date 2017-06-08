New Haven locals react to James Comey hearing
At Willie C Barber Shop in New Haven, hairdressers were busy working while watching former FBI director James Comey testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee . Willie C. Mewborn owner of Willie C Barber Shop said, "I want the truth to come out."
