New Haven among designated Innovation Places in Connecticut
As a result of an effort led by the Elm City Innovation Collaborative, the City of New Haven has been tabbed as a hub for innovation and business growth. On Tuesday, the CTNext board of directors announced the Elm City will be joining Hartford and East Hartford as Connecticut's Innovation Places.
