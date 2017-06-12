New Game: TS: Springfield Line: New Haven - Springfield

The Virtual New Haven Railroad Springfield Line brings to life the 1950s glory days of the famed New Haven Railroad - and glorious it is! Extending from Springfield, Massachusetts to New Haven, Connecticut, this highly authentic Train Simulator route represents 62 miles of multiple-track, densely-packed mainline railroading bustling with a mix of New Haven passenger, through freight, local freight, and switching activity. In the 1950s, the NYNH&H's Springfield-Hartford-New Haven corridor was a busy center of New England manufacturing, and the line offers countless opportunities for serving those industries with local and switching operations.

