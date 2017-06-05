New Game: Train Simulator Marketplace: New York &#x2013; New Haven Scenario Pack 02

Extending north and east from New York City's two great passenger stations - New York's Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal - to New Haven, Connecticut, Train Simulator's NEC: New York - New Haven route represents one of America's busiest and most famous rail lines. And now, New York - New Haven Scenario Pack 02 puts you to work on this famous line, as you take the throttle of a variety of Amtrak intercity passenger and Metro-North commuters trains in 10 all-new and highly realistic career scenarios! New York - New Haven Scenario Pack 02 brings to vivid life challenging everyday operations on Train Simulator's NEC: New York - New Haven route, and re-creates intriguing special operations.

