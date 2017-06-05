Mutations in SULT2B1 tied to ichthyosis in humans

Scientists have discovered another gene mutation behind certain cases of autosomal-recessive congenital ichthyosis , according to a report published in the June 1 issue of the American Journal of Human Genetics . Keith Choate, M.D., Ph.D., of the Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn., and colleagues utilized whole-exome sequencing and multigene panel screening to identify four distinct mutations in ARCI, including missense, nonsense, and splice site mutations.

