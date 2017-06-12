Most Underplayed Story, In Connecticut

Most Underplayed Story, In Connecticut

One of America's premier companies announces a $255 million dollar investment and nearly 2000 new jobs and it doesn't even make it to the top of the New Haven Register or Hartford Courant "news app" story list. These are fantastic jobs, and they are in fact the jobs Connecticut and greater New Haven really needs right now.

