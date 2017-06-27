More Student Housing Coming To Whitney
By the time Yale University opens its new $120 million science building, more students might be able to walk out of their apartments and across the street to get to class. The City Plan Commission unanimously approved at its regular monthly meeting a site plan that allows Newcastle Connecticut LLC to convert a three-story, 10-unit apartment building known as Peabody Place at 245 Whitney Ave. into a 14-unit building, which is directly across the street from Yale's science building, which is currently under construction and expected to open in 2019.
