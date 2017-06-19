Milford neighbors riled by affordable...

Milford neighbors riled by affordable housing plan

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

State Rep. Pam Staneski along with several Milford constituents attended and testified at a legislative public hearing on the Affordable Housing laws in Connecticut. The legislatureaAos Housing Committee held a public hearing on affordable housing laws on February 5th in the Board of Alders Chamber in New Haven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 1 hr h-t girl 36
News Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia 16 hr BPT 2
June Chu Tue the silent majority 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Woman's plea for 'help' called scam (Mar '08) Jun 18 Thanks for the wa... 78
John Sepesi Jun 15 Richie Bonito 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden Jun 13 VictorOrians 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,358 • Total comments across all topics: 281,936,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC