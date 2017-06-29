Meteorologist Geoff Fox returning to air in Conn.
Geoff Fox, the popular TV meteorologist in Connecticut for many years, is coming back to WTNH News 8 in New Haven. He spent 27 years with Channel 8. But in 2011, to his shock and dismay, his contract wasn't renewed.
