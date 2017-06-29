Meteorologist Geoff Fox returning to ...

Meteorologist Geoff Fox returning to air in Conn.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Geoff Fox, the popular TV meteorologist in Connecticut for many years, is coming back to WTNH News 8 in New Haven. He spent 27 years with Channel 8. But in 2011, to his shock and dismay, his contract wasn't renewed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09) Tue Thomas 53
News Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia Tue WorkAvoider 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
News Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop Jun 24 Broken hearts 5
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Jun 22 TerriB1 38
June Chu Jun 20 the silent majority 2
News Woman's plea for 'help' called scam (Mar '08) Jun 18 Thanks for the wa... 78
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,690 • Total comments across all topics: 282,114,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC