Meet The Beetles At Peabody Museum In New Haven
A gallery at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History is crawling with beetles: snout beetles, also called weevils; ground beetles, which live in dirt; scarab beetles, as shiny as metal; stag beetles with long, pointy mandibles; longhorn beetles whose antennae go on forever. A new exhibit, "Beauty and Beetle: Coleoptera in Art and Science'' in the New Haven museum, opened in time for summer vacation, celebrates bugs in three ways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|June Chu
|20 hr
|the silent majority
|2
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|22 hr
|Engineer-1
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Woman's plea for 'help' called scam (Mar '08)
|Jun 18
|Thanks for the wa...
|78
|John Sepesi
|Jun 15
|Richie Bonito
|1
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jun 14
|TerriB1
|34
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden
|Jun 13
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC