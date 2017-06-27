Maybe By 2018?
Eighteen people have applied to the New Haven's next schools superintendent, in a process that began in 2016 and may now drag out until the end of 2017. Board of Education member Darnell Goldson offered that update onday night during the board's bimonthly meeting at the L.W. Beecher Museum School of Arts & Sciences on Jewell Street.
