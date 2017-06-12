Man taken into custody after Stratfor...

Man taken into custody after Stratford standoff

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Bryce Laister, 24, a suspect in a Shelton and New Haven bank robberies held police at bay with a gun for more than two hours on Thursday, June 15, 2017 before agreeing to surrender. Later in the day, Shelton police charged Laister with the Shelton People's Bank armed robbery on May 30. Laister was charged with robbery in the first degree, third-degree larceny, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm and breach of peace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr ThomasA 20,936
John Sepesi 15 hr Richie Bonito 1
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Wed TerriB1 34
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden Jun 13 VictorOrians 1
Hi everyone! Jun 12 Richie Bonito 1
News Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac... Jun 11 BPT 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT Jun 8 Anonymous 2
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,931 • Total comments across all topics: 281,786,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC