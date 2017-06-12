Man taken into custody after Stratford standoff

Bryce Laister, 24, a suspect in a Shelton and New Haven bank robberies held police at bay with a gun for more than two hours on Thursday, June 15, 2017 before agreeing to surrender. Later in the day, Shelton police charged Laister with the Shelton People's Bank armed robbery on May 30. Laister was charged with robbery in the first degree, third-degree larceny, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm and breach of peace.

