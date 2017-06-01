Man shot in head in his home in New Haven
According to police, the man was inside of his home on Greenwood Street when he was shot by someone outside around 10:18 p.m. Officials say the bullet went through the man's first floor window and hit him in the head. The man is being treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital, but there is no update on his condition at this time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|12 min
|Wondering
|25
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|5 hr
|Dummy
|4
|Man found guilty of raping teen family member
|Thu
|Prince Abu Duh Da...
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|May 24
|USS LIBERTY
|18
|ICE officials arrest New Haven man evading depo...
|May 20
|Cool
|2
|Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop
|May 18
|Lynn
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC