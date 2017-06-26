Malloy offers "draconian" budget alternative
Blasting Republican and Democratic budget proposals as illegal, unworkable and unacceptable, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy on Monday offered legislative leaders two ways to start the next fiscal year on Saturday: either a "draconian" executive order that would drastically cut municipal aid, or a three-month stop-gap spending plan with more than $317 million in additional revenue. The 90-minute leadership meeting in Malloy's Capitol office sent Democratic leaders scurrying back to their offices, where they expected to work late into the night in attempt to create a new two-year budget in time to be vetted by non-partisan legislative staff before a Thursday vote.
