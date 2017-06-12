Magical History Tour Evokes Corsets, ...

Magical History Tour Evokes Corsets, Slave Auctions, & Department Stores

New Haven Independent

New Haven shop girls could attain the Victorian hourglass figure they craved when Strouse, Adler & Company finally came up with an affordable corset with stays made from metal, not from expensive whale bone. And when the very last slave auction was held on the New Haven Green, back on March 23, 1825, a mother and daughter - 40-year-old Lois Tritten and her 16-year-old daughter Lucy - were sold at a bargain price, two for ten dollars.

