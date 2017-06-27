Longtime editor of venerable Yale Review stepping down
How do you feel about the Supreme Court's decision to allow the Trump travel ban on a limited basis in advance of a full high court review in the fall? This Dec. 9, 2007 photo released by Yale University shows J.D. McClatchy, a longtime editor of The Yale Review, one of the world's oldest literary publications, in New Haven, Conn. McClatchy, a prize winning poet and librettist, said he is leaving The Yale Review, effective at the end of this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|12 hr
|Thomas
|53
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|19 hr
|WorkAvoider
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop
|Jun 24
|Broken hearts
|5
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jun 22
|TerriB1
|38
|June Chu
|Jun 20
|the silent majority
|2
|Woman's plea for 'help' called scam (Mar '08)
|Jun 18
|Thanks for the wa...
|78
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC