Long Wharf's Buried History Targeted

New Haven may soon dig up remnants of the original Long Wharf buried in the harbor thanks to the work of one enterprising intern. The intern, Kinga Obartuch, a rising junior at Yale majoring in American studies, is spending her summer at the New Haven City Plan Department, where one of her tasks is writing a grant application for an archaeological survey of the waterfront.

