Licensing of school under scrunity after sex abuse verdict
A Jewish boarding school's licensing is under scrutiny by Connecticut officials after it was ordered to pay $20 million in a lawsuit accusing its founding rabbi of sexually abusing a student. Officials say Yeshiva of New Haven apparently has been operating without the proper state credentials for several years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|Thu
|Sherrica
|3
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Wed
|Wondering
|32
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Jun 2
|Dummy
|4
|Man found guilty of raping teen family member
|Jun 1
|Prince Abu Duh Da...
|5
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|May 24
|USS LIBERTY
|18
|ICE officials arrest New Haven man evading depo...
|May 20
|Cool
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC