Land-Transfer Bill Squeaks Through Before Midnight
As the clock struck midnight, much of New Haven's wish list was left behind, with a big exception: It now appears the city will get its hands on 15 pieces of long-neglected state-owned properties. A "conveyance" bill to make that happen passed both the state House and Representatives and Senate as the legislature raced Wednesday night toward the midnight end of its regular annual session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|22 hr
|Sherrica
|3
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Wed
|Wondering
|32
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Jun 2
|Dummy
|4
|Man found guilty of raping teen family member
|Jun 1
|Prince Abu Duh Da...
|5
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|May 24
|USS LIBERTY
|18
|ICE officials arrest New Haven man evading depo...
|May 20
|Cool
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC