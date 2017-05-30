June 1817: On tour with James Monroe

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The cornerstone for the Groton Monument was laid on September 6, 1826, exactly 45 years after the Battle of Groton Heights. A monument, similar to the one in progress at Bunker Hill, would be an appropriate memorial to the patriots' courage on that treacherous day when Benedict Arnold's forces attacked Fort Griswold.

