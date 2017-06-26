JCC of Greater New Haven doors back o...

JCC of Greater New Haven doors back open after massive fire

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

A homecoming in Woodbridge as Monday is the first day the Jewish Community Center had their doors back open since a huge fire destroyed most of their fitness complex. Ladies dove right into water aerobics, and the men are back in the swing of things on the racquetball courts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia 10 hr frmrEmplye 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr True That 20,946
News Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop Jun 24 Broken hearts 5
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Jun 22 TerriB1 38
June Chu Jun 20 the silent majority 2
News Woman's plea for 'help' called scam (Mar '08) Jun 18 Thanks for the wa... 78
John Sepesi Jun 15 Richie Bonito 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,005 • Total comments across all topics: 282,051,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC