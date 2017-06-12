International Festival of Arts & Idea...

International Festival of Arts & Ideas Enters Final Week in New Haven

There are a number of events planned this weekend for the International Festival of Arts and Ideas in New Haven. There are still plenty of more concerts, shows and exhibits at this year's International Festival of Arts & Ideas in New Haven, which runs through June 24. Crews spent Friday afternoon putting the finishing touches on setting up New Haven's new city-owned stage before a Saturday afternoon teen dance competition and an evening concert with Mexican band TROKER and the funky Latin soul group Fulaso.

