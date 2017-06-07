IKEA New Haven Donates a Care Kits for the Homelessa to the American Red Cross
IKEA is continuing into its third year of its American Red Cross donation program. Last year, IKEA donated over 4,000 care packages for the Disaster Responder Program which provided sheets, pillows, towels, toys, and other home items to aid several families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
