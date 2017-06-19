Hundreds Bid Godspeed To "Dr. K"
Surrounded by hundreds of friends, family and colleagues, outgoing Gateway Community College President Dorsey "Dr. K" Kendrick made that announcement Wednesday night at a packed celebration of her 18-year tenure and retirement next week. Held at Anthony's Ocean View in Morris Cove, the event doubled as a chance to bring attention to the Dorsey L. Kendrick Access To Success endowment fund, to which attendees had the option of donating.
