Hundreds Bid Godspeed To "Dr. K"

Hundreds Bid Godspeed To "Dr. K"

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New Haven Independent

Surrounded by hundreds of friends, family and colleagues, outgoing Gateway Community College President Dorsey "Dr. K" Kendrick made that announcement Wednesday night at a packed celebration of her 18-year tenure and retirement next week. Held at Anthony's Ocean View in Morris Cove, the event doubled as a chance to bring attention to the Dorsey L. Kendrick Access To Success endowment fund, to which attendees had the option of donating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 22 hr TerriB1 38
News Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia Wed BPT 2
June Chu Jun 20 the silent majority 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Woman's plea for 'help' called scam (Mar '08) Jun 18 Thanks for the wa... 78
John Sepesi Jun 15 Richie Bonito 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden Jun 13 VictorOrians 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,237 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC