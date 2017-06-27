House Speaker wona t allow vote on te...

House Speaker wona t allow vote on temporary budget plan

Read more: WTNH

Just three full days remain in the state budget year, and the Connecticut Speaker of the House says there will be no votes on any plan this week. This coming despite the news that the leader in the State Senate is ready to move forward with the Governor 's 90 day " mini budget " plan which is designed to give lawmakers time to work on a final solution.

