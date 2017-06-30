Hawaii asks US judge to clarify Trump...

Hawaii asks US judge to clarify Trump travel ban ruling, just hours before it starts

US President Donald Trump's order to block arrivals from six mainly Muslim countries takes partial effect after he won a Supreme Court victory over rights groups. The US state Hawaii has asked a judge in Honolulu to clarify the Supreme Court's language on the so-called Trump travel ban, just before it comes into limited effect.

