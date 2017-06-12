Hamden man gets prison for killing woman, burning her body
A Connecticut man convicted of killing a woman and then setting fire to her body, her car and her home to try to cover up the crime will serve 70 years behind bars. The New Haven Register reports 28-year-old Benjamin Carpenter , of Hamden, was sentenced in New Haven after a jury in April found him guilty of murder and second-degree arson in the death of 45-year-old Jennifer Antonier .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hi everyone!
|7 hr
|Richie Bonito
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|Jun 8
|Anonymous
|3
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|32
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Jun 2
|Dummy
|4
|Man found guilty of raping teen family member
|Jun 1
|Prince Abu Duh Da...
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC