Hamden man gets prison for killing woman, burning her body

A Connecticut man convicted of killing a woman and then setting fire to her body, her car and her home to try to cover up the crime will serve 70 years behind bars. The New Haven Register reports 28-year-old Benjamin Carpenter , of Hamden, was sentenced in New Haven after a jury in April found him guilty of murder and second-degree arson in the death of 45-year-old Jennifer Antonier .

